Decorate your home and join the Calistoga Halloween Spirit Map

Halloween on Scott Street

Three skeletons on a bicycle chased by three dogs? This was the scene at Jim Anderson's St. Helena house in 2018.

 Submitted photo

The Calistoga Art Center, with help from Calistoga Parks and Recreation, is getting together a map of homes in Calistoga that are decorating for Halloween. The idea is that folks can bike or drive by to view Halloween spirit.

Challenging times need frightful delights. Let's create Halloween fun while being safe. Get your spooktacular home on the Calistoga Halloween Spirit Map. Create mysterious marvels, silly scary scenes and other fantastic festiveness for folks to view as they tour through Calistoga via car or bike on Halloween Night. 
 
Email your spooktacular address to info@calistogaartcenter.org or mail to CAC, PO Box 197, Calistoga, CA 94515 by Oct. 22 to get placed on the Calistoga Halloween Spirit Map. The map will be available at the Calistoga Drive Through Trick or Treat event locations on Oct. 31.
 

