Diamond Mountain District: The secret gem of the Napa Valley

There's so much history in the hills and valleys of the illustrious Napa Valley region. A large part of that history involves the earliest pioneers, those who came for the Gold Rush, and those who relocated themselves from other countries to pursue their craft, namely, growing wine grapes.

Imagine seeing what we now know as Diamond Mountain for the first time, sparkling in the sunshine, full of promise and allure. While the sparkles were not actual diamonds, the eventual product would be almost as valuable and rare. Diamond Mountain is known for being home to some of the most exquisite wines in the world, and it is itself considered a secret gem.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $3 for your first 3 months!

The "diamonds" on Diamond Mountain were pieces of reflective volcanic glass from the ancient volcanic soils of the area. These soils are well-drained, porous, and infertile — the perfect combination to produce small, concentrated berries with thick skins. As a result, Diamond Mountain District's inky, complex wines are known for their distinctively earthy, almost-chocolate flavors and rich, opulent tannins.