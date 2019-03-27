Support the Calistoga Music Boosters and the Calistoga High School Band by Dining and Donating at Pacifico Restaurante, 1237 Lincoln Ave. from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 3.
Twenty percent of proceeds will help the Calistoga High School Band go to Hollywood to participate in the Heritage Music Festival.
Donations are gladly accepted.
The CHS Band trip will be April 5-8, with a band workshop at California State Long Beach, and they will perform the musical "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" at the Pantages Theater. The group will spend two days at Universal Studios, Hollywood, with a visit to the Griffith Observatory and the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The group will also perform at Belmont Village Senior Living in Hollywood.