Dine in a private 'igloo' in Calistoga

You don't have to be an Eskimo to cozy up with family, friends or a date at the Four Seasons' TRUSS Restaurant + Bar while taking in the starry sky, beautiful vineyard, and mountain views, all within the magic of a private "igloo."

There are three igloos that can accommodate 2-6 guests each, and come with a heater and blankets for comfort and a chandelier for a luxury vibe.

The dining experience includes a four-course menu and cocktail menu highlights include Cured Duck Breast with espelette peppers and candied orange, Porcini Truffle Risotto, Snake River Farms Strip with onion syrup, roasted maitake mushrooms, and charred asparagus, and Black Walnut Frangipane with black truffles.

Private igloo dining is available on the terrace at TRUSS through March for $185 per person (pricing may vary during holiday weekends), and reservations are available on OpenTable or by calling 707-709-2100.