Dinner and a movie at Calistoga's Mount View Hotel

The Mount View Hotel & Spa will host three intimate evenings of film, food and wine in support of Cinema Napa Valley, the producers of the Napa Valley Film Festival, Nov. 12-14.

Guests will enjoy a 3-course dinner and a movie at the Mount View’s outdoor theater in true Calistoga style. Together with the Napa Valley Film Festival’s Vintner Circle partners Raymond Vineyards, Charles Krug and Favia, the team at Veraison Restaurant will prepare a delicious 3-course menu paired with wonderful wines.

The Mount View is proud to present these three audience-favorite films from the Napa Valley Film Festival alumni:

Thursday, Nov. 12, "The Year of Spectacular Men," a comedy-drama directed by Lea Thompson. The cast includes Madelyn Deutch, Avan Jogia, Nicholas Braun, Jesse Bradford, Lea Thompson, Cameron Monaghan, Brandon T. Jackson, Zach Roerig, Melissa Bolona and Zoey Deutch.

Friday, Nov. 13, "Stage Mother," a comedy-drama film directed by Thom Fitzgerald starring Jacki Weaver, Lucy Liu and Adrian Grenier.

Saturday, Nov. 14, "Cold Brook," a drama directed by William Fichtner starring Kim Coates and Fichtner.