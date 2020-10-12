Dinner, movie Night at Mount View Hotel to benefit Calistoga Cares Food Pantry

The Mount View hotel is holding two special events to benefit the Calistoga Cares Food Bank that include dinner and a movie on Thursday, Oct. 15 and Oct. 22.

A four course dinner with wine pairings is $95 per person. The Oct. 15 movie is "Love Actually" and on Oct. 22 the showing is "Shakespeare in Love." Socially distanced seating in the outdoor theater is limited to 30 guests. Dinner reservations can be made for 5:30 or 6 p.m. Call (707) 942-6877 for reservations.

The Mount View Hotel also invites the Calistoga community for a free movie and popcorn night Tuesday, Oct. 20. The Hotel will show "The Holiday" which starts at 6:30 p.m. Socially distanced seating is limited to 30 guests, reservations are on a first come first served basis.

"As the Napa Valley recovers from the fires and the town of Calistoga reopens once again, we at the Mount View are feeling very grateful. We received an outpouring of love and support from our guests. Those calls, emails and kind words lifted our spirits and gave us hope. We thank you for being the rainbow on those cloudy days," the Hotel said in a release.