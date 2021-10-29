Dogs agree: Gluten-free treats made in Napa Valley are a healthy, tasty alternative

Dana Osbourne’s inspiration to create healthful, nutritious dog food and dog treats came in the form of a rescue dog named Vegas. The pup was picky and refused to eat the traditional kibble and canned dog food Osbourne offered, so at her mother’s suggestion, she added some chicken to Vegas’s dinner.

“That smart dog picked the chicken out and ate it right up,” laughed Osbourne. “The stuff in the cans smells terrible; no wonder she wouldn’t eat it!”

Today, Osbourne runs Napa Dog, supplier of cruelty-free, gluten-free, paleo, and lactose-free dog cookies.

But first, some background. Osbourne grew up in Maine where she met her husband, Kendall Osbourne. High school sweethearts, the two parted ways, Dana to dance professionally in New York City, and Kendall to become a tennis pro. Dana went on to move to St. Helena where she raised her son and ran a horse ranch in Calistoga. Her career took off when she became international manager for Napa Valley Vintners where she traveled extensively.

Meanwhile, her parents, Phyllis and George Pellegrini, moved to Calistoga 22 years ago where they became active members of the community, helping to raise fund to build Highlands Christian Fellowship in Calistoga.

After many years apart from Kendall, Dana learned through friends that he was going through a divorce, and they encouraged her to contact him. Reluctantly at first, on Facebook, she did, and after many online conversations, the two rekindled their high-school romance and married.

Unfortunately, as her parents grew older, Osbourne’s mother became ill, and her work-related travel became too much as she needed to care for her mom. So, she went to work for Elaine Bell Catering in Napa where she helped to cater a variety of events all over the valley.

After Osbourne and her son adopted Vegas in 2003, and the dog refused to eat commercial kibble and canned food, she began to do extensive research on dog nutrition and developed her own recipe for fresh dog food. Using natural beef, chicken, and vegetables, Osbourne made what she terms “real food for real dogs.”

“Dogs are omnivores,” she adds. “Of course they eat meat, but they need carbohydrates as well.”

She sold the dog food via her website but, unfortunately, when the pandemic started last year, Osbourne couldn’t get the ingredients she needed for the dog food. So she turned to making dog cookies with healthful ingredients including blueberries, sweet potatoes, flax, carrots, and coconut. She credits the chefs at Elaine Bell for helping her develop the recipes and uses Elaine Bell’s commercial kitchen to bake the cookies. And yes, dogs love the treats.

Osbourne sells them online but also locally at Fido in St. Helena, Oxbow Market in Napa, Browns Valley Market, Milo & Friends Pert Boutique in Napa, and at the St. Helena farmer’s market, just to name a few.

Vegas passed away recently, but the Osbourne family has just rescued a beautiful German shepherd named Sasha, and they also have cats at their home in Napa.

Once the supply chain returns to normal, Osbourne hopes to again make her special dog food. In the meantime, she’s focusing on her dog cookies. “My cookies are actually good for your dog,” she says proudly.

For more information, you can check out Napa Dog at: www.napadog.com or via email at contact@napadog.com, or call 707-709-6345.