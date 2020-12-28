Dudley Galusha never thought he’d see the day. But on his 95th birthday, Dec. 24, he got a special salute to the day with a drive-by birthday autocade from the Calistoga Fire and Police Departments, and more than two dozen well-wishers.

“I never would have believed it,” he said of the parade of vehicles.

The fire truck wailed its siren, vehicles honked their horns, and several cars blasted the Happy Birthday song from their stereos as they stopped to chat, and give him cards and gifts as they passed Galusha in his driveway.

His friend, Jack, who organized the social-distancing event, said, “All things are possible. Dudley is active and sharp as a tack. With the sheltering-in-place requirement, we thought we’d bring a little hope and encouragement, and let him know he’s being thought of.”

Galusha stays active by walking about a mile down Bale Lane each day. He also credits his longevity to a philosophy that has served him well all these years: “Ignore all the problems that come by,” he said.

Galusha has been living on Bale Lane since 1948. He is a former building contractor who helped build many homes and buildings in Calistoga, including Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. He also remembers renovating the block where Calistoga Roastery is now. In the 1950s, the building was four stories high, and he helped remove the top floor.

Galusha also remembers when walnut crops covered Napa Valley. He helped build a walnut dehydrator where the Nestle Water Company building is now.

As the cars rolled by on his birthday, Galusha was congratulated on his longevity, “We’ll see you in another five years!” one well-wisher shouted, although he quipped, “I think the other direction is probably better.”

