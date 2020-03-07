During PNV, Dinkels pour 2018 Cab from Atlas Peak at St. Helena's Alpha Omega

Like a dozen other Atlas Peak vineyard owners, Tom and Marcie Dinkel poured a barrel sample of their 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon at St. Helena’s Alpha Omega winery during last month’s Premiere Napa Valley celebrations.

The Napa Valley Vintners’ Premiere Napa Valley is a barrel auction for the trade that is held each February. This year’s auction selling nearly all 2018 Cabernet Sauvignons that will be released in the future, raised $3.9 million. The money will be used to “protect, promote and enhance” the Napa Valley Appellation.

What was the reaction to Dinkels’ Cab? “We had a ton of folks there,” Tom Dinkel said. “It was better to be at Alpha Omega than to be at a down valley winery.”

Of the 2018, Dinkel said, “We love our ’18, it is super delicious. Even though it’s a baby and not ready for prime time, it already has a lot of the characteristics that we’re looking for, including a big fruit explosion, super smoothness all through the mouth feel, a nice lingering finish and rounded tannins.”