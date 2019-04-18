Connolly Ranch Education Center invites the community to its fifth annual Earth Night Festival and Fundraiser from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.on Saturday, April 27, with an after-party until 10:30 p.m. at 3141 Browns Valley Road, Napa.
New to this year’s popular event is surprise musical guest, CON BRIO, and a pop-up art show featuring prominent local artists Richard Von Saal, Mark Fogarty, Jon Sarriugarte and live demonstration by blacksmith artist Julie Henry.
Earth Night tickets are available in advance and can be purchased online at connollyranch.org/events/earth-night. Pre-event prices are $35 for adults, $55 for All Access (ages 21+), $15 for children (ages 2-14), and free for children under 24 months. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
Guests of all ages are invited to spend time with barnyard animals, tour active art installations, try hands-on farm activities, and dance under the stars while supporting Napa’s only working farm dedicated to nature-based and environmental education. Funds raised at Earth Night directly support the daily operations of running the nonprofit educational farm and provides financial assistance for schools and families.
In conjunction with Earth Night, Connolly Ranch is also hosting a community art contest. Top entries will be displayed in the barn and winners will receive awards and prizes.
The event is made possible by the generous support of FARM Napa Valley, JaM Cellars, Sound Image Productions, The Doctor’s Company and a large community of supporting sponsors, volunteers and in-kind donors. More information on sponsorship and Community Hero opportunities can be found on the event webpage.
Connolly Ranch Education Center is a nonprofit working farm dedicated to connecting over 10,000 children and adults each year with nature and provides scholarships, free programs, and low-cost field trips. Time on the farm offers an opportunity to experience environmental and agricultural education first-hand while unplugging in a safe, natural setting through camps, classes and events. For more information and to buy tickets for Earth Night visit connollyranch.org.