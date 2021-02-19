Embrace Calistoga named one of the 10 most romantic inns for 2021

Embrace Calsitoga has been named in the Top Ten Best Romantic Inns for 2021 by I Love Inns, a major on-line Bed & Breakfast blog.

"The innkeepers here know that everyone has a different definition of a romantic getaway. They ask the right questions to make your dreams come true," the bloggers stated.

Among other romantic inns on the list, Embrace joins Goldberry Woods, Union Pier, in Michigan; The Inn On West Liberty, in Svannah, Georgia; and Avalon Hotel in Catalina, California.

I Love Inns has been featured in The Washington Times, Sunset Magazine, USA Today and other major media outlets. To see the full list of the 10 Most Romantic Inns visit https://iloveinns.com/

WATCH NOW: HOW TO PLAN A SPONTANEOUS TRIP THAT IS SAFE AND AFFORDABLE

SEE PHOTOS FROM THE WEEKLY CALISTOGAN THE WEEK OF FEB. 11