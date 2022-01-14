Enjoy Restaurant Week in Calistoga with special deals Jan. 21-30

Visit Napa Valley created Napa Valley Restaurant Week during the winter to encourage locals to enjoy our local bounty. It features 10 days of special meals and discounts to enjoy across the valley’s five cities and town from Thursday, Jan. 21 to Sunday, Jan. 30. Some restaurants also waive corkage or have special deals on Napa Valley wines

Due to the Covid surge, however, fewer restaurants are participating this year than before it hit. Confirm – and make reservations – before you go out.

Check out these special offers in Calistoga:

Browse the menu specials from all participating restaurants in the Napa Valley at visitnapavalley.com/events/annual-events/restaurant-week/ and don’t forget to make reservations for your favorite spot.

Paul Franson contributed to this story.