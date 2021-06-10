Epic car day in Calistoga as Model T's make a pitstop

As Steven Chase was describing the braking system on his 1912 Ford Model T, an image came to mind from the old Flintstones cartoons. The one where Fred brings his car to a screeching stop by using his bare feet.

The classic Model T is of course a far cry from Fred’s fictitious stone-age car, but as 22 of the open-air vehicles motored into Calistoga for lunch on a recent sunny afternoon, heads did turn.

Chase was leading the Gold Gate tour with the Model T Club of Southern California in his 1912 touring car. The Ford Motor Company manufactured about 15 million Model T cars from 1909 to 1927.

This is the third year the club has come to Northern California to take a 6-day tour from Mill Valley to Healdsburg and out to the coast. They invite other Model T clubs, from Nevada, Arizona, Oregon and Northern California.

The cars can reach a maximum speed of about 40 mph and, no, the southern California club did not actually drive up north in the 4-cylinder, 20-horsepower vehicles, Chase explained. They were towed on flatbeds behind pick-up trucks. Last year, during the height of the pandemic, they even brought their own bathroom.