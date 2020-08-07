Evy Warshawski, The Arts Landscape: From caves to streams: MITV @Home

“We were cognizant of how much business our winery venues are losing, and we reached out to them to see how we could work to promote them as part of the virtual festival,” Ayers said. “We are creating short video segments in each winery to talk about the venue and the wine patrons would have shared at each concert. Each winery is also providing a discount code for patrons to purchase wine to sip while watching the virtual concerts.”

Thankfully, MITV will be able to pay musicians, staff and video expenses thanks to grants, board and donor contributions plus savings from the nonprofit’s rainy day fund. In lieu of paying for a ticket, MITV is asking patrons to donate and help provide funding for participating artists.

Ayers is confident audiences will participate in this year’s festival. “With this new virtual festival,” she said, “we are really focusing on supporting and spotlighting our incredibly talented musicians. Classically-trained musicians spend their entire careers honing their craft specifically for live performances, and this pandemic has disrupted both their livelihoods and sense of purpose.”

“Our hope is that MITV@Home will not only help provide them income, but will also help give these artists an opportunity to perform in a safe setting. We are grateful for their willingness to adapt to a virtual format and are impressed with the creative ways in which they’ve taken on this new challenge. From intimate home performances and interviews to innovative collaborations via Zoom, we are confident our patrons will enjoy the music and feel connected to the musicians in a whole new way.”