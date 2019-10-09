The annual Celebration of St. Francis of Assisi, blessing of the animals and special children’s program took place Sunday at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Calistoga. Parishioners this year brought many faithful dog companions to receive a special blessing.
On the first Sunday in October, the Episcopal Church celebrates the Feast Day of Francis of Assisi, an Italian friar, saint, and a venerated individual in Christian history. He founded the Franciscan Order for men and the Order of Saint Clare for women, and he is also widely known for his love of nature and animals.
According to church records, St. Francis was born in the late 12th century in Assisi, in northern Italy. He lived a simple life of poverty, and gained a reputation of being the friend of animals. He established what is known today as the Order of St. Francis, or the Franciscans. Francis died in 1226, aged 44, and less than two years later Pope Gregory IX declared him a saint. In 1979, Pope John Paul II further declared St. Francis to be the patron saint of ecology.