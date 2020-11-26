 Skip to main content
Fall foliage brings out the best in Calistoga
Grateful for trees

Fall foliage brings out the best in Calistoga

The beauty of the changing colors of fall foreshadow the arrival of winter, and in Calistoga one doesn’t have to look very far to find vivid hues of yellow and red. With sunny skies and crisp breezes, it’s days like these that bring easy appreciation for the special place we live.

WATCH NOW: WHY LEAVES CHANGE COLORS DURING THE FALL

