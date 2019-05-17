The Cameo Cinema will host the 10th annual Family Film Festival of Napa Valley May 24-27.
This year’s festival features five kid-friendly films, workshops, and chances to meet big cats and other exotic rescue animals.
All events cost less than $6, and many are free. The festival is sponsored by Trinchero Family Estates and Friends of the Cameo. For tickets, go to cameocinema.com.
Friday, May 24
2 p.m. “Storm Boy” – A young boy rescues and raises an extraordinary orphaned pelican, Mr. Percival. Rated PG (1H 33M).
5:30 p.m. Safari Picnic and BBC Earth’s “Wild Africa 3D” – Features dinner and a live petting zoo of rescue animals from Lyons Ranch and native to the African savannah. “Wild Africa” offers a 3D journey through the magical realms of Africa. Rated PG (40M). The petting zoo starts at 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 25
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Workshops – Join Dale Anderson for an animal track-making workshop, or create exotic animal masks with St. Helena artist David Garden.
1 p.m. Meet the big cats of Cat Haven rescue center.
2 p.m. “Mia and the White Lion” – Mia has an extraordinary relationship with Charlie, a young white lion on her family farm in South Africa. When she discovers her father wants to sell the lion to trophy hunters, Mia plans his escape. Rated PG (1H 38M).
5 p.m. “The Woman Who Loves Giraffes” – Dr. Anne Innis Dagg retraces her groundbreaking journey to South Africa to study giraffes in the wild and discovers a startling contrast between the world of giraffes she knew and the one it has become. Not rated (1H 23M).
7:30 p.m. “Pandas” – In the mountains of Sichuan, China, a researcher bonds with Qian Qian, a panda who is about to experience nature for the first time. Director Drew Fellman will be on hand as a special guest. Rated G (40M).
Sunday, May 26
2 p.m. Live Stream Adventure to Safari West – Enjoy a tour of the “Sonoma Serengeti” from your seat at the Cameo Cinema.
5 p.m. “Pandas”
7:30 p.m. “Mia and the White Lion”
Monday, May 27
Noon “Wild Africa 3D”
2 p.m. Student Short Film Awards Red Carpet Event – See the best short films created by local students from Napa, Sonoma and Lake counties. The grand prize for best film is a family weekend at Safari West.
5 p.m. “The Women Who Loves Giraffes”
7:30 p.m. “Storm Boy”