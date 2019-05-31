This year’s winners of the ninth annual Napa Valley Olive Oil Competition at the Napa Valley Fairgrounds were announced Tuesday.
Best of Show awards went to Fandango Olive Oil “Elegante” Organic Arbequina in the Robust category, and Grgich Hills Estate Organic Extra Virgin olive oil took the Best in Show in the Medium category. The Flavored Best of Show award went to Dry Creek Olive Company for its co-milled Persian Lime flavored olive oil.
The winning olive oils were showcased in Calistoga during the County Fair & Fiesta held May 3-5.
The competition, produced by Celebrate! Napa Valley, brings an engaging dynamic to the farming community in the Napa Valley to prove the region has more to offer beyond the wine it is most known for. Napa Valley wine producers like Grgich Hills take advantage of their knowledge of farming Napa Valley land by adding olive oil production to their repertoire.
The Napa Valley Olive Oil Competition also provides a platform to educate everyday consumers about the importance of quality olive oil and its many uses in their lives.
The competition is divided to separate micro-producers (less than 100 gallons in total production) from larger producers, as well as separate co-milled from infused flavored oils. Each class provides an opportunity for objectivity from judges and a chance for producers to make their mark.
Like all agricultural ventures, the olive oil industry is at the mercy of nature year over year. The 2018 vintage brought its own set of challenges.
“Our fellow California growers experienced an unusual heat spike during flowering and fruit set,” said Carolyn Shaffer, proprietor of Fandango Olive Oil. “We mitigated Mother Nature’s whims by moving up our deficit watering program. Our total focus was on quality not quantity and we are so pleased with the results.”
“2018 was a tough year for olive oil in California, but despite the challenges some of our producers made truly exceptional oils,” said Alexandra Kicenik Devarenne, who serves as Head Judge of the competition. “We had many beautifully crafted oils that are sure to delight discerning consumers.”
What should we be looking at for the future of olive oil? It goes far beyond salad dressing. “The number one question we personally have been asked lately concerns polyphenols, the antioxidant component of olive oil,” said Carolyn Shaffer of Fandango. “Polyphenols appear to be the new buzzword for those consumers committed to a wellness lifestyle. Thus, we believe the trend you will see is more and more growers focusing on the health-related education of the public.”
For more information on the Napa Valley Olive Oil Competition and this year’s winners, visit celebrate napavalley.org/p/events/ napa-valley-olive-oil- competition.