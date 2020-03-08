Festival Napa Valley announces its 15th anniversary season

Festival Napa Valley’s 2020 summer season, July 17–26, will offer more than 40 concerts and events.
Now in its 15th year, Festival Napa Valley programs will include symphonic concerts, opera, film, and dance, to chamber music and jazz in a season of “reflection, celebration and enthusiasm for the years to come,” according to its announcement.
International opera star Thomas Hampson kicks off the 15th season at Castello di Amorosa with “Song of America: Beyond Liberty.” Hampson will be joined by acclaimed pianist Lara Downes, the Young People’s Chorus of New York City, and a chamber ensemble in this concert pairing music, poetry, rhetoric, and history.
Grammy- and Academy-award winning singer and actress Jennifer Hudson headlines the Arts for All Gala at Hall Napa Valley.
Other highlights include:
- The world premiere of “Goodbye, Mr. Chips,” an opera by composer Gordon Getty.
- Violin virtuoso Joshua Bell and soprano Larisa Martínez will perform music inspired by Bell’s CD,” Voice of the Violin at Charles Krug Winery. To commemorate Beethoven’s 250th birthday, Bell and his two colleagues — pianist Jeremy Denk and cellist Steven Isserlis — perform Beethoven’s masterpiece “Triple Concerto” with Festival Orchestra Napa, under the baton of Joel Revzen.
- American violinist Chad Hoopes will performs Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” with the Blackburn Academy Orchestra under the baton of Carlo Ponti at Far Niente, accompanied by poetry written by Napa County high school students on the theme “The Four Seasons of Napa Valley.”
- Ballet superstar Roberto Bolle will bring his celebrated show, Roberto Bolle and Friends, to Napa for the annual Dance Gala.
- Pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet will perform a private recital at Darioush.
- Maestro Joel Revzen and Festival Orchestra Napa will bring Disney’s film, “Fantasia,” to life while the film plays on the big screen.
- Opera Under the Stars with soprano Nadine Sierra and tenor Michael Fabiano performing arias and duets with Festival Orchestra Napa, led by conductor James Conlon.
- The popular Bouchaine Young Artist Series showcases the next generation of classical music artists.
- High-energy cover band Brickhouse headlines Taste of Napa, the festival’s food, wine and music, at Vista Collina.
- The Festival’s Blackburn Music Academy Orchestra will perform a free concert on that Monday at the Symphony concert featuring works by Beethoven, Stravinsky, and Karen LeFrak at Lincoln Theater.
Single concert tickets starting at $39 are now on sale. Patron passes including access lunches, dinners and lounges are also available. To view the full schedule and to purchase passes, visit FestivalNapaValley.org.
Festival Napa Valley provides free tickets to students, veterans and seniors. The festival’s extensive educational program includes master classes for local college students; Arts for All camps, which serve more than 1,600 Boys & Girls Club youth ages 6-18 and a tuition-free music academy for 60 pre-professional musicians from around the world.