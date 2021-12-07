Festive Holiday Village sets the tone for a cheery Calistoga Christmas

Pioneer Park was the epitome of good cheer last Friday night at the Calistoga Holiday Village after last year’s hiatus due to the pandemic.

Much like the joyous return of Concerts in the Park last summer, the event drew families of all ages, especially kids, whose squeals of excitement came from petting adorable kittens from Wine Country Animal Lovers, to seeing Santa and Mrs. Claus in person rang through the appropriately wintry air.

Presented by the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce with support from other community organizations including the Brannan Center, and the Calistoga Rotary, the event offered a variety of festivities, including performances by the Calistoga High School band and the Calistoga Elementary School chorus. Tutu-clad ballerinas also graced the stage, and a bevy of jolly elves added to the merriment.

A crew from Evangeline served up hot gumbo, Belgian waffles with toppings, and sausage sandwiches, and several local wineries represented Calistoga Winegrowers, including Kaiser Family Winery and Clos Pegase Winery, pouring some of their favorite varietals. Pink Elephant Concession’s cotton candy was a big hit with the younger set.

As darkness closed in, there was a special tree lighting with Santa and Dickens’ era-costumed carolers in attendance, of course.

Edie Engelhard, a longtime Calistoga community contributor and honorary member of the Rotary, was all smiles.

“We are so happy to have this event back,” she said. “We have always wanted to offer more places like this for children and families to gather, and it’s great to see everyone enjoying themselves."

Happy Holidays to all!