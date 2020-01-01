San Francisco Chronicle film critic Mick LaSalle will be in Napa at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Blue Note Napa to discuss this year’s crop of Oscar contenders, his picks, pans and predictions. LaSalle will take questions from the audience, including, “Who will win best picture?”
The Oscars will be handed out on Feb. 9 in Los Angeles.
Barry Martin, host of Morning Edition on KVON 1440 AM, will moderate LaSalle’s 12th Oscar event in Napa. Tickets begin at $15 and are available at bluenotenapa.com.
LaSalle has reviewed films for the San Francisco Chronicle since 1985 and was appointed the newspaper’s chief film critic in 2002. He has lectured at various film festivals, including those in the Hamptons, Denver, Las Vegas and Mill Valley and at New York’s Film Forum and San Francisco’s Castro Theatre.
For several years he taught a film course at UC Berkeley. Between 1994 and 1999, he was the on-air film critic for ABC-TV in San Francisco. He also writes the popular weekly column “Ask Mick LaSalle’’ in the Chronicle’s Pink section.
He is the author of “Complicated Women: Sex and Power in Pre-Code Hollywood,” a history/critical study of the actresses who worked during the pre-censorship “pre-Code’’ era of 1929-1934.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Blue Note Napa is at 1030 Main St. in Napa.