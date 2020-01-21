Calistoga Restaurant Week begins Sunday, Jan. 26, and runs through Saturday, Feb. 1, providing the perfect opportunity to explore the culinary scene in town for lunch or dinner.
The special offerings are part of Napa Valley Restaurant Week and California Restaurant Month. You will find special two- and three-course prix fixe menus at participating restaurants.
The following Calistoga restaurants will be offering a prix fixe mulit-course lunch menu for $20 per person: Cafe Sarafornia; Calistoga Inn, Restaurant & Brewery; Hydro Bar & Grill; and Lovina.
Restaurants offering a prix fixe dinner menu for $48 include All Seasons Bistro; Calistoga Inn, Restaurant & Brewery; Evangeline; Lovina; and Veraison.
Diners are advised to make reservations early. For a preview of menu selections visit visitcalistoga.com/calistoga-restaurant-week. Menus are subject to change without notice, and price does not include tax, gratuity or beverages.