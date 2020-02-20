Find the right yoga class for you and reap the physical, mental benefits

With everyone’s busy schedules, it can be hard to accomplish everything on one’s to-do list, and some to-do’s may fall through. And while exercise is on many people’s list and does get accomplished, yoga can be forgotten about. However, there is a reason why professional athletes take time out of their schedule to make room for yoga, and Calistoga Fit suggests yoga for everyone.
Yoga has many different practices. Whether you need a good stretch, stress relief, or a good workout there is a practice that can work for you. Beyond stretching, stress relief, and a workout, yoga can actually improve your life from within, both mentally and physically. Practicing yoga can improve body awareness, posture, coordination, and reaction time.
As you take time to hold poses, you can target specific muscles and parts of the body to work and increase your own knowledge on your body and what it can accomplish. Yoga can also increase flexibility, range of motion and spinal movement.
If you’re working on rehab for your body or just getting over an injury, and have the clearance from your healthcare provider, try a yoga class and let the instructor know what injuries you’ve sustained and they can arrange a practice that will be beneficial for your specific needs. Because yoga has many different practices you can go from gentle and rehab focused yoga to a full body workout class. As you practice more and move on to more difficult practices that challenge you physically, you can build up your strength and achieve lengthened, slender muscles.
Internally, a regular yoga practice can also aid in cardio-vascular health. Powerflow, for example, can create an aerobic environment to increase oxygen in the bloodstream. Restorative poses can help to lower blood pressure. Some inversions can help to strengthen baroreceptors, aiding in cardio-vascular health, lowering blood sugar and LDL cholesterol while boosting HDL (“good”) cholesterol levels. Similarly, restorative poses can help to lower levels of the stress-hormone cortisol and can result in weight loss, not only helping to eliminate cravings, but also helping the body to release stored fats due to high stress hormone levels.
Mentally, an active yoga practice can help with stress relief and boost serotonin levels, the hormone directly correlated to happiness. Wellness from within can also positively affect your immune health, meaning higher levels of happiness and improved immune function are working hand-in-hand. Regular yoga practice can also improve sleep quality. Restorative yoga practice and savasana can help to restore proper nervous system function and balance helping regulate sleep.
Practicing meditation in conjunction with yoga can also improve mental and emotional health: relieving stress, anxiety, promoting gratitude, and more. Use meditation as a way to mentally escape and find clarity. Write in a journal every day to track how you feel and focus on gratitude which can lead to a more positive mental state. Meditation and yoga go hand-in-hand, but if you’re not sure where to start then try out any of our guided meditations and yoga videos at calistogafitness.com/ondemand.
Whether you’re working on your flexibility, strength, or looking for an hour of peace, by incorporating yoga into your life, your body and mind can transform.
