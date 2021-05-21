Firewise your home: Ways to reduce risk during fire season in Napa Valley

Face it, wildfires are here to stay. The next few years, with droughts predicted, may be the worst we’ve seen.
There are some things, however, that any homeowner can do to reduce property risk.
Architect Peter J. Collins, principal of PJC Architects in St. Helena, said that the 2017 Atlas/Tubbs fire led people to recognize the danger and plan building and landscape accordingly.
“Especially if you live within the Wildland-Urban Interface (WUI), the (landowner’s) response is entirely up to the individual rather than relying on any fire requirement.”
When building or remodeling, Collins said each project or plan is different. “We try to design the overall building. In a perfect world, it would include features such as rolling steel shutters that close in fires.”
For the most part, he relies on exterior building materials that are Class A fire rated for the WUI. These could include fire-resistant materials such as stucco and fiber cement wall siding. The materials should cover from the roof to the foundation. He recommends using ember and flame-resistant vents.
Most experts suggest replacing any ¼ inch vent screens with 1/8-inch mesh and to avoid storing combustibles in vented areas such as attics. They also recommend having dual pane windows.
Construction components are only part of the equation in being fire-wise.
“Clients have to understand from the beginning that they shouldn’t landscape up against the building. The need to pull things back and use gravel beds.”
Collins should know; the Glass Fire came within six feet of the outside wall of his home’s backyard. He’d planned his yard and the area beyond his wall with defensible space that may have spared his home. Individuals must take responsibility for the areas around their homes.
“In general, we’ve let the fuel burden accumulate around our homes in wildfire areas,” said Collins. “It is a complex situation.”
Sue Collins, landscape designer and principal of Sage Design, sometimes works with her architect husband, Peter.
“People are absolutely asking for fire-resistant plantings in their landscape designs,” said Sue. “This is an interesting and challenging time in landscaping. Some clients are still resistant to change. We are wed to our lawns, but over the past 15 years we’ve been transitioning away from that.”
“There should be no mulch or bark at entrances to your home,” Sue explained. “Stay plain or top with gravel, which have options and variety. Materials have evolved and there is now a range of sizes and colors of gravel.”
Sue said that clients sometimes find her advice difficult to hear.
“Landscapes that clients may think of as tried and true are a no-no. I love olive trees, but not next to your house. Volatile plants such as eucalyptus and rosemary have oils that are combustible. People tell me, ‘But I love my rosemary.” I say, fine, put it in a spot away from your home. Conifers, such as cedars, firs, junipers, and pines, are risky. The one exception is the redwood tree, which can come back from fire. But don’t plant it near the house.”
Didn’t grapevines stop a lot of the fires?
“They can, but you have to have a lot of them. Vast quantities can help but in small vineyards, no.”
Plants that resist ignition include the ice plant, aloe, hedging roses and sumac. Hardwood trees such as maple, poplar and cherry trees are less flammable. Additional fire-resistant plant suggestions and information are available from the Master Gardeners of Napa County.
According to Susie Kocher, Forestry and Natural Resources advisor at UC Cooperative Extension, homeowners should concentrate on defensible space and hardening their home from ember and flame intrusion.
“There should be a non-combustible zone of zero to five feet,” said Kocher. “A ‘Lean, Clean, Green’ zone of five to 30 feet and a reduced fuel zone of 30 to 100 feet.”
“To reduce the home’s vulnerability to embers, homeowners should include the area under and around detached decks,” Kocher continued. “There should be no plants or mulch. Use hardscapes such as gravel, concrete or brick.”
Her other suggestions include removing dead vegetation and debris, maintaining space between shrubs and tress, removing “ladder fuels,” meaning trees and shrubs growing under taller trees, and, if appropriate, irrigate.
“Finally, design gardens and yards to be sustainable over the long term, low maintenance and so that you do not have to do a lot of work over time. There are many resources on how to grow plants, what looks good and what plants do well in the area.”
Sue Collins offered a positive outlook on being fire-wise.
“I’m filled with optimism that so many are rebuilding or remodeling after the fires,” Collins said. “People are encouraged to feel they have a clean slate. It’s been hard, ugly work but going forward there are choices. They see the benefit of a well-maintained landscape, whether small or large.”
Napa's Burning Problem: A Napa Valley Register series taking an in-depth look at Napa County's vulnerability to wildfires
