Firewise your home: Ways to reduce risk during fire season in Napa Valley

Construction components are only part of the equation in being fire-wise.

“Clients have to understand from the beginning that they shouldn’t landscape up against the building. The need to pull things back and use gravel beds.”

Collins should know; the Glass Fire came within six feet of the outside wall of his home’s backyard. He’d planned his yard and the area beyond his wall with defensible space that may have spared his home. Individuals must take responsibility for the areas around their homes.

“In general, we’ve let the fuel burden accumulate around our homes in wildfire areas,” said Collins. “It is a complex situation.”

Sue Collins, landscape designer and principal of Sage Design, sometimes works with her architect husband, Peter.

“People are absolutely asking for fire-resistant plantings in their landscape designs,” said Sue. “This is an interesting and challenging time in landscaping. Some clients are still resistant to change. We are wed to our lawns, but over the past 15 years we’ve been transitioning away from that.”