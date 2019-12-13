The Calistoga Chorus will perform their first concert, A California Christmas, from 1 - 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15 at the Calistoga Art Center, 1435 N. Oak St.
The chorus was formed in September by Jennifer Yoo and Annie Orr. The concert is free and will include carols and Christmas songs.
The chorus also welcomes new members. Practice is Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Cost is $10 a month, which goes towards music purchase and practice space. For more information go to www.calistogaartcenter.org or call 942-2278.