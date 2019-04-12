Calistoga Joint Unified School District has announced its first ever Community Movie Night to be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 26 on Berry Field at the Calistoga Elementary School.
Families are invited to this free event that will be hosted by CJUSD, Elementary ASB (Associated Student Body), Junior High ASB, and High School ASB. Everyone will be sitting on the grass under the stars and watching 'The Sandlot,' a coming of age sports comedy rated PG, on a giant inflatable screen.
Beginning at 7 p.m., and throughout the event, different organizations will be selling food and goodies to help raise money for students. Hamburgers, hot dogs, popcorn, pastries, drinks, and more will be sold to help support different student clubs at the schools.
There should be no children dropped off or left alone on the elementary school campus. Please come and enjoy some leisure time with your kids. This is a family event, so bring your chairs, blankets, and money to help support student clubs.