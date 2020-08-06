Fisher Vineyards — A legacy of fine wines since 1972

I have known the Fishers for years. They have built a successful, sustainable small business that makes expressive wines that are consistently of the highest quality and at a price — although expensive by some measures — that remains a relative value compared with similar wines of the region. Are they the flashiest operation in the region? Not at all. But that seems to be exactly how they prefer it.

Juelle Lamb Fisher

I met with Juelle, Whitney and Cameron at the new winery. Turning off the scenic Silverado Trail, I drove about a quarter-mile on a newly graveled road flanked by twisting-vine vineyards.

Juelle (pronounced jew-ell) grew up in Holladay, Utah, where she attended the University of Utah and received a bachelor’s degree in finance. She moved to Los Angeles in 1966.

“Because the Vietnam War made companies worry about only hiring men who might get drafted, I ended up being the first woman in the management training program at Security Pacific National Bank in Los Angeles,” she said.

After a few years to San Francisco, to continue her work as an investment analyst.