Summer fitness in the park

Calistoga Fit is partnering with Calistoga Recreation to bring residents the free Fitness in the Park summer series beginning June 11. The free classes will be held from 6 to 7 p.m., Tuesdays, at Pioneer Park.

The 10-week program will feature five rotating classes including zumba, pilates, yoga, family field day and spin. Classes are suitable for all levels.