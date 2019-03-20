Mental health has been a trending topic for decades in the U.S. and it wasn’t until recently that the stigma appears to be shifting.
A national online survey reported by CNN on mental health, anxiety and suicide indicate that 90 percent of Americans value mental and physical health equally.
The evolution of what we publicly accept on mental health has been in a parallel trend with marijuana legalization in the last 30 years. The vernacular of the past includes words like “crazy” “lost his or her mind” “looney” and replaced with today’s “bipolar”, “depressed”, and “anxiety.” The reason for this change in language is the stories of empathy and enhanced knowledge we get from the Internet through social media. The irony is that social media is one of the main contributors to the increase of anxiety and stress among this generation.
One of the effects to focus on is the insecurities and anxiety around exercise in a public setting. Most people know proper exercise is important to a healthy physical body. Even with that knowledge people’s insecurities often outweigh the deadly consequences of being sedentary.
I have worked with hundreds of people in the last 15 years on improving their physical and mental health and these are some of the most common insecurities I have noticed: “I’m not worthy….” “I don’t want to look stupid,” “Everyone is staring at me,” “What if I fail,” “I don’t have enough time.” Lack of time can truly be an excuse for not exercising but often it is used to deflect someone’s deep anxiety of working out.
How can you overcome these fears and insecurities? Well, it does require some courage to get started but here is my advice to get you closer to working out regularly:
Knowledge is power—Research the physical and online options in your area that you feel might be of service. Visit those options with prepared questions, goals and concerns you might have about using their services. What people generally notice is that the thoughtful companies and communities truly consider the vibe their patrons experience as top priority.
Write your goals down and journal your progress. Make sure to add at least one mental health goal and check in weekly on that progress. Understand that some weeks will be better than others but tracking this will allow you to look at it objectively and not all emotionally.
Approach community non-profits, or your community leaders such as the Calistoga Recreation Department, UpValley Family Centers, and Boys & Girls Club for answers and suggestions.
Ask a friend to join you.
Lastly, seek professional help. Getting a personal trainer, life coach, or psychologist who is used to working with people with these concerns will often improve success rate in less time than not seeking professional help.
Using these suggestions will lead you to regular exercise. Regular exercise will increase confidence. Increased confidence will envelop worthiness. That worthiness will dissipate anxiety.
Reminder: Check in with Calistoga Rec Department for the latest exercise offers free to local residents and the UpValley Center for general support.