Fleetwood is Calistoga’s newest hot spot

Those missing Roadhouse 29 will be happily relieved to find that a version of its hearty grilled hamburger and fries ($22) is once again available. There are also a grilled strip loin steak with gnocchi ($36) and two pasta options, agnolotti ($16) and rigatoni with chicken ($22).

Two kids’ dishes, pasta and a pepperoni pizza, and two desserts, polenta cake with grilled roasted strawberries and crackly, creamy cannelloni are all $12. Only two sweet choices? Glassell hinted that more might be on the way.

The wine list is small and focused on local producers who don’t make a lot of wine.

“Our emphasis on local is reflected on the menu as well as our wine list,” Chan said. “Some rare local gems that are still under the radar.”

I can appreciate the focus, especially at a new restaurant still trying to figure out what works, but fewer than a dozen options does seem a bit too frugal, given that there are more than 30 craft wineries almost within walking distance of the restaurant. Each wine can be purchased by the glass or bottle. By-the-glass prices range from $11 to $18, and corkage is $20 per bottle, although on Mondays this is waived for any wine coming from Napa or Sonoma.