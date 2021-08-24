 Skip to main content
Fog City Flea Market hops into Calistoga Sept. 4.

Fog City Flea

Laureano Faedi, left, features unique, hand-sewn leather items at Paloma in San Francisco. In October, 2019, he brought his goods to Fog City Flea in Calistoga, including a custom bike pouch.

 Cynthia Sweeney, The Weekly Calistogan

On Saturday, Sept. 4, Dr. Wilkinson's Backyard Resort & Mineral Springs will host Fog City Flea Market, a nomadic group of makers and merchants from San Francisco, the Bay Area and beyond. The traveling flea market offers the very best in handcrafted food, drink, pantry, jewelry, apparel, accessories, apothecary, housewares, furnishings and curated vintage. The free market will run from 10 a,m, to 5 p,m. 

The Fog City Flea Market was last in town in October, 2019, when they held the outdoor market at the Calistoga Motor Lodge.

