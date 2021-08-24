Fog City Flea Market hops into Calistoga Sept. 4.

On Saturday, Sept. 4, Dr. Wilkinson's Backyard Resort & Mineral Springs will host Fog City Flea Market, a nomadic group of makers and merchants from San Francisco, the Bay Area and beyond. The traveling flea market offers the very best in handcrafted food, drink, pantry, jewelry, apparel, accessories, apothecary, housewares, furnishings and curated vintage. The free market will run from 10 a,m, to 5 p,m.