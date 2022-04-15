Former Calistoga ice cream scooper turns Hollywood actor

When G. Larry Butler was growing up in quiet little Calistoga in the 1950s and 60s, he never imagined he’d wind up in Hollywood.

The son of a butcher shop manager, Butler used to put on skits with his friends Don Scott, Bill Eckart, and John Marconi, and his mother put him in summer theater camps. But he was too shy to act in the Calistoga High School senior play, and instead he scooped ice cream at the former Reed’s Creamery.

Butler’s uncle, Howard “Boots” Butler was a former mayor of Calistoga, and the Butler Pavilion at the Napa County Fairgrounds is named after him.

Butler attended Napa Valley College, and then Sonoma State University before serving in the Navy for four years, and returned to graduate school at Chico State. Then he headed to Denver where he worked for the phone company.

“But I took a film appreciation class in college,” he says. “So, I got the acting bug.”

Butler attracted the attention of an agent, and in 1986 he landed a role in his first film, “The Women’s Club.”

“I amused the casting director so much that he fell over in his chair, laughing," he said. "I went to help him get up, and he told me I was the funniest actor he’d ever seen.”

Butler was cast after his first audition.

Butler moved to Southern California and went on to work with William Winkler, an actor and independent filmmaker best known for writing, producing, and directing cult movies and horror films including “Frankenstein vs. the Creature from Blood Cove” in 2005, which won best feature film at the World Horror Convention in San Francisco in 2006. He also stared in Winkler’s film, “The Double-D Avenger,” a spoof on Wonder Woman, and moved on to work as a voice actor in iconic Japanese anime movies like “Ultraman 7” and other Ultraman films, dubbing Japanese into English.

He played the lead character and sometimes more in each in the series, having a very versatile voice. Butler has also been in many commercials, films, and TV shows and is a musician and acting teacher.

Now in his 70s, Butler is busier than ever. He plays famed sports announcer Johnny Most in the glitzy HBO miniseries “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” now streaming on HBO Max. The series is set in the 1908's, about rival basketball teams the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics. Butler memorized Most’s speeches to get the role.

“I got to work with Adrien Brody,” he said. “And at the end of my scene, I got a standing ovation from the 400 extras on the set.”

Butler is also in the political thriller “Gaslit,” a limited television series based on the first season of the podcast “Slow Burn” by Leon Neyfakh. The plot is about the Watergate scandal and focuses on several untold stories, including Nixon’s subordinates and the whistleblowers who would eventually bring the whole enterprise down.

Specifically, it’s the tale of Martha Mitchell, wife of Nixon’s attorney general, John N. Mitchell.

“Mitchell locked his wife up and held her captive so she wouldn’t tell the public about Nixon’s involvement in Watergate," he said. "When she needed to see a doctor, I was cast as that actor. She whispers her secret into the doctor’s ear when he is examining her.”

Martha Mitchell is played by Julia Roberts, and the show also stars Sean Penn. The series is set to premier on Starz on April 24.

Take a moment to tune into this native Calistogan’s shows, and if you’d like his autograph, stay tuned. Butler plans to return to Calistoga in August to attend his Calistoga High School reunion.