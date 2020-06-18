Former San Quentin inmate addresses St. Helena Rotary Club

James Alexander says a paradigm shift is needed today. When a person faces adversity, whether it is with family or a job, it doesn’t take away the fact that “we’re human beings that can change.”
Alexander should know, he spent 28 years as an inmate at San Quentin State Prison, including time in solitary confinement on death row. Often, he says, “We see a prisoner not as redeemable, not being able to come back into society, not being able to contribute.” Instead, he said, everyone should be seen as human beings.
At the heart of Alexander’s life is the transforming power of God’s love, brought to San Quentin by a group of volunteers, a part of the Kairos Prison Ministry and Kairos of California. The international effort serves 500-plus prisons in 10 countries with volunteers giving 3 million hours of service per year.
Alexander told his story recently via Zoom to members of the St. Helena Rotary Club and his family and friends, including people who have volunteered to serve on Kairos teams at San Quentin. Alexander’s biography, “Courage in the Face of Cruelty,” was published in 2019.
U.S. Marine Corps
Alexander grew up in Chicago and enlisted in the U.S. Marines. He spoke on Tuesday, May 26, the day after Memorial Day. “I should salute my fellow veterans out there for all the great work they’re continuing to do,” he said. He joined the Marines in 1980, serving in Okinawa, Japan and elsewhere.
During his service, he said, “We actually received a humanitarian award for rescuing some people stranded in the water. That was one of my highlights of being in the Indian Ocean.”
Alexander was transferred to Camp Pendleton in the early ’80s and it was there he got into trouble. He knew only three people – including one who was dealing with a drug dealer, south of San Diego. “A group of us Marines went there to confront the person and it was not supposed to go the way that it did. It was an accident (death by shooting), but unfortunately an individual lost his life. I spent the next 28 years in prison because of that,” Alexander said.
“Needless to say, in the prison system at that time, I was overcome with guilt, there was not much that I could do to find myself or help myself,” he added.
Kairos at San Quentin
In 1995, 13 years into his sentence, Alexander attended a long weekend program offered by Kairos of California, a ministry program in 15 prisons in California. “I’m here to tell you that changed my life, it changed the direction of my life. After 13 years, finally, I was actually able to look other human beings in the eye and know that my spirit was still alive and know that other human beings didn’t judge me because of my circumstances,” Alexander said.
The Kairos volunteers “treated me with the love and respect that you would give to any human being,” Alexander said. “This example has stayed with me throughout my life,” especially in tough times, including the three times Alexander went before the parole board.
In 2005, the California Board of Parole judged that Alexander was suitable for parole and should be released. Five months later, Republican California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger reversed the board’s decision. Today, Alexander said, “This is not something he personally did to me, it was part of his process not to allow too many people to leave prison.”
A year went by and Alexander faced a second parole board hearing. Again, the board said he should be paroled, but Schwarzenegger denied it. Alexander had to wait another year for his third parole hearing, which is when he was released from prison.
At his last hearing, after the decision was made, Alexander said one of the commissioners “got out of his chair, walked around, talked to me, stuck his hand out and shook my hand. Now this is the same commissioner who years earlier denied me parole. This is the same guy, who I thought was an enemy.”
Transforming love
According to their website, the mission of the Kairos ministry “is to share the transforming love and forgiveness of Jesus Christ to impact the hearts and lives” of those in prison “to become loving and productive citizens.” Clearly, that happened to Alexander.
The volunteers of Kairos come into prison not with the attitude of “we’re going to change these inmates,” instead, Alexander said, “They come in and offer prisoners the love of being human. To give them the opportunity to change. Of course, God has to work in their lives; the spirit has to be moved.”
Alexander said he’s brought that love with him to his work with the homeless for the Sonoma County Department of Health Services. He’s worked for the agency for the past seven years.
St. Helenan Greg DeLuca was a guest attending the meeting. After Alexander had finished his formal comments, DeLuca said, “James is one of the reasons I do Kairos,” adding Alexander is the real personification of “the work we do in San Quentin.”
DeLuca added he’s been involved in Kairos for eight years. “We’re not there to change people’s lives, we’re there to perhaps bring the men closer to God and demonstrate some measure of love and forgiveness that we all wish to share.”
Speechless
Rotary President Kathleen Patterson thanked Alexander for his “very moving presentation” and said the club would like to make a donation to one of his charitable efforts, the homeless or Kairos or providing 350 copies of his book, “Courage in the Face of Cruelty,” to all California prisons or a charity of his choice.
Alexander paused before he struggled to speak, “I can’t talk now. I’m thinking too much in my mind right now. I’m never speechless, let me tell you. I’ve always got something to say. I’m so grateful, thank you so much for having me.”
Then, as he recovered his composure, Alexander said he’d like to leave the group with one thought: The courage of HOPE, which stands for “Helping Other People Endure.” With the work that you do, he said, whether it is with “displaced populations or in prisons, you are helping other people endure.”
You may reach David Stoneberg at 967-6800 or editor@sthelenastar.com
