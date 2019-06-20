Caruso's

Montecito’s Caruso’s receives 4 stars overall — an “Excellent” rating

Food: 4

Service: 4

Ambience: 5

Sustainability: 4

Staff equanimity: 3

Price: 47/19

Food: quality, execution and creativity

Service: professionalism, attention to detail and friendliness

Ambience: sound level, cleanliness, beauty

Sustainability: locally sourced items, dietary options, environmental-friendly practices

Staff equanimity: gender ratio, culture, diversity

Price: average price for dinner entrees/cocktails

1 = poor, 2 = good, 3 = very good, 4 = excellent, 5 = outstanding

Beyond food, service and ambience we also include sustainability and staff equanimity in our evaluations because these aspects are important considerations for many of our readers. Like any qualitative system of scoring, these categories are meant as snapshots in an attempt to provide helpful guidelines.