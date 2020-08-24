Forni Farm & Nursery winter vegetable starts available beginning this week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Forni Farm & Nursery is planning to open this week with fall and winter starts, weather permitting. To provide a safe shopping experience the nursery will be accepting online pre-orders only, which can be picked up at a convenient drive-thru. Customers can order and prepay via an improved online system, or pay cash upon pickup.

The nursery is also asking customers to place orders for same-week pickup. Inventory will be updated every Sunday, and starts will be available through mid-October, inventory permitting.

The gallon size culinary herbs and landscaping plants are in limited quantity this fall but the nursery will have more in the spring. Please limit to two per order.

Vegetable starts are $4 for a 6-pack, and $6 - $7 for gallons. Order online at fornifarm.com.

Pick-up hours are 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, at 4000 Barnes Rd., Satna Rosa. When picking up your order, please remain in your car and masks are required.

Tips for Transitioning to a Winter Garden

Check your current garden for areas with extra space, like the end of a raised bed or between different varieties.

If you have plants that are under-producing or not producing at all, consider re-allocating that space.

Mix taller growing winter starts like cauliflower and broccoli in with lower growing summer starts.

Use the shade of tall summer plants like tomatoes and peppers to protect lettuces and greens.

Root crops can go in the ground once tomatoes are finished.

Most fall plantings can also be over-wintered for early spring harvest

Also check out this video about how to transplant 6-pack starts into your garden