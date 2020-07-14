Fourth Friday Walk for Democracy is back

Hey Folks, it's time to put on our walking shoes! Fourth Friday Walk for Democracy is beginning again. Meet at noon, Friday, July 24, in front of the Calistoga Library. We can either walk to CalMart and back or walk to the bridge and wave our signs (this was very effective at the Black Lives Matter event). We can decide when we meet.
Of course we must wear face coverings and will be social distancing.
The focus until the election is on getting out to vote. Bring a sign with your message about voting and/or what issue you want addressed. Remember we want to stay positive. Hope to see You on the 24th!