Free art kits from Calistoga Parks & Rec

Calistoga Parks and Recreation has partnered with the Calistoga Art Center to provide a picture frame art kit for kids and adults to get crafty. It’s being called Project Re-Frame, since it is a new year and this is the perfect time to re-frame your year and what better way than a decorative frame.

Each kit contains supplies to create one frame. You will need some basic supplies like scissors and glue.

Kits are free for residents and $5 for non-residents.

Drive-through and pick up your Re-Frame kit from 3:30 – 5 p.m., Friday, Jan. 29 at the Community Pool. For more information call (707) 942-2838.

WATCH NOW: ENCOURAGE YOUR CHILD’S INNER ARTIST TO GUIDE THEM THROUGH COVID-19

SEE PHOTOS: ART LEADS TO FRIENDSHIP IN NAPA