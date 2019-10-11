The St. Helena Cooperative Nursery School proudly presents a free children’s concert at 11:30 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 20 at Pioneer Park, 1308 Cedar St. in Calistoga.
Airy Larry and Doug Dirt of The Banana Slug String Band will perform. Winners of three Parents' Choice Awards, The Banana Slug String Band integrates accurate science and upbeat music, singing songs that teach kids to love and care for the Earth. Admission to the concert will be free with a donation to the St. Helena Food Pantry.
For more information, contact Maureen Kelly, St. Helena Cooperative Nursery School, 963-3706 or sthelenacoop@gmail.com.