To honor military veterans and active military men and women, Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District is offering free day use at Bothe-Napa Valley State Park on Veterans Day. Veterans and active military will get free entry into Bothe-Napa Valley State Park on Monday, Nov. 11.
Additionally, Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District is offering free day use at Bothe-Napa Valley State Park on Nov. 29.
Tired of fighting the crowds at the stores on Black Friday for that discount Television? Try Green Friday instead! As a partner of Park RX Napa County, Bothe-Napa Valley State Parks is waiving day use fees the day after Whanksgiving. What better way to work off that second piece of pie or extra helping of stuffing. For a full list of Park RX offerings in Napa County visit facebook.com/pg/NapaParkRx/events.
The park offers camping, hiking, day use, cabins, and yurts year-round with a spring fed swimming pool open Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.
Bothe-Napa Valley State Park and Bale Grist Mill State Historic Park are operated by Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District under an operating agreement with California Department of Park and Recreation.
For more information on either park or additional services, call 942-4575 or email info@napavalleystateparks.org