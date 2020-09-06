 Skip to main content
Free introductory Mindfulness Workshops with JoAnn Saccato

JoAnn Saccato

 Submitted photo
Certified mindfulness teacher and author JoAnn Saccato, MA, will present two different 90-minute introductory workshops on mindfulness live online in September. The workshops are free and open to the public. Pre-registration is required.
 
Curious about Mindffulness is a general introductory workshop that includes a brief history and definition of mindfulness, recent scientific findings, and simple guided exercises including stillness and gentle movement will be explored. The workshop will be offered from 7 - 8:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, and Thursday, Sept. 24.
 
Mindfulness for Stress Reduction is a workshop tailored for those wanting to focus on mindfulness' effective application to relieve stress, stress related illnesses, and anxiety. A brief history and definition of mindfulness, recent scientific findings, and simple guided exercises including stillness and gentle movement will be explored. This workshop is offered from 7 - 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 15, and Thursday, Sept. 22.
 
The workshops will be conducted via Zoom and pre-registration is required by visiting http://www.joannsaccato.com/free-workshops.html. Attendees are invited to wear comfortable clothing and easily removable shoes. 
 

"Whether its ongoing Covid-19 situation, the recent fires, the tumultuous political scene or personal life situations, tending to our bodies, hearts, and minds is crucial as we navigate these challenging and uncertain times," said Saccato, a 25-year mindfulness practitioner. "Mindfulness helps us gain and retain connection to these vital areas which can help relieve the stress and strain that we find ourselves in."
 
Mindfulness is an umbrella term used for a large body of popular health and wellness practices based on bringing a purposeful, curious, kind and non-judgmental attention to our moment by moment experience. This scientifically proven approach helps increase focus and attention, reduce stress and stress-related illnesses, reduce anxiety, reduce relapses in addiction, decrease incidences of and relapses with depression, and aid in sleep and digestive disorders. Additionally, it has also been shown to increase well being, life satisfaction and happiness, as well as improve social relationships.
 
Saccato is a certified Mindfulness Training Institute teacher specializing is disaster and trauma resiliency and learning the self through nature. She is the author of 'Mindful and Intentional Living: A Path to Peace, Clarity and Freedom and Companioning the Sacred Journey: A Guide to Creating a Compassionate Container for Your Spiritual Practice.' As a mindfulness-based life coach, JoAnn helps others align heart, mind and body with their deepest values and intentions to live a deeply authentic life they can truly love.
 
For more information on the workshops, visit www.JoAnnSaccato.com/FreeWorkshops or call JoAnn at 707-350-1719.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

