Free introductory Mindfulness Workshops with JoAnn Saccato

"Whether its ongoing Covid-19 situation, the recent fires, the tumultuous political scene or personal life situations, tending to our bodies, hearts, and minds is crucial as we navigate these challenging and uncertain times," said Saccato, a 25-year mindfulness practitioner. "Mindfulness helps us gain and retain connection to these vital areas which can help relieve the stress and strain that we find ourselves in."

Mindfulness is an umbrella term used for a large body of popular health and wellness practices based on bringing a purposeful, curious, kind and non-judgmental attention to our moment by moment experience. This scientifically proven approach helps increase focus and attention, reduce stress and stress-related illnesses, reduce anxiety, reduce relapses in addiction, decrease incidences of and relapses with depression, and aid in sleep and digestive disorders. Additionally, it has also been shown to increase well being, life satisfaction and happiness, as well as improve social relationships.

Saccato is a certified Mindfulness Training Institute teacher specializing is disaster and trauma resiliency and learning the self through nature. She is the author of 'Mindful and Intentional Living: A Path to Peace, Clarity and Freedom and Companioning the Sacred Journey: A Guide to Creating a Compassionate Container for Your Spiritual Practice.' As a mindfulness-based life coach, JoAnn helps others align heart, mind and body with their deepest values and intentions to live a deeply authentic life they can truly love.