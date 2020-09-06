Free introductory Mindfulness Workshops with JoAnn Saccato

Certified mindfulness teacher and author JoAnn Saccato, MA, will present two different 90-minute introductory workshops on mindfulness live online in September. The workshops are free and open to the public. Pre-registration is required.
Curious about Mindffulness is a general introductory workshop that includes a brief history and definition of mindfulness, recent scientific findings, and simple guided exercises including stillness and gentle movement will be explored. The workshop will be offered from 7 - 8:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, and Thursday, Sept. 24.
Mindfulness for Stress Reduction is a workshop tailored for those wanting to focus on mindfulness' effective application to relieve stress, stress related illnesses, and anxiety. A brief history and definition of mindfulness, recent scientific findings, and simple guided exercises including stillness and gentle movement will be explored. This workshop is offered from 7 - 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 15, and Thursday, Sept. 22.