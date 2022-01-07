Free teen fitness program with Calistoga Fit starts Jan. 19

Calistoga Parks and Recreation is excited to provide, in partnership with Calistoga Fit, a five-week Teen Fit Class beginning Wednesday, Jan. 19, and running through March 16.

The program is for teens ages 13-17 and will take place at the Calistoga Fit Gym, 1006 Washington St.

This is a coaching intensive program geared to introduce teens to weightlifting, and learn to safely execute and develop various strength and lifting movements with an experienced coach.

The class is free to residents, and $75 for non-residents. Sign up at Cityofcalistoga.perfectmind.com or contact Danny at dbrink@calistoga.ca.us, (707) 942-2838.