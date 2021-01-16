 Skip to main content
Free Valentine's Day decorating kits with Bella Bakery cookies

Gretchen McKay

Decorate your own sweet treat to celebrate Valentine's Day with a Valentine's Day Cookie Decorating Kit, courtesy of Calistoga's Parks & Recreation Department.

Kits include cookies freshly baked by Bella Bakery, frosting, and sweet decorations. Registration opens Tuesday, Jan. 19 and closes Friday, Feb. 5. Register online at cityofcalistoga.perfectmind.com or call 707-942-2838. 

The kits are free to Calistoga residents and $10 for nonresidents. 

Cookies and kits will be available for a drive-thru pick-up from 3:30 - 5:30 p.m., Feb. 12 at the Calistoga Community Pool .

