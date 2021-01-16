Free Valentine's Day decorating kits with Bella Bakery cookies

FOR THE WEEKLY CALISTOGAN
Decorate your own sweet treat to celebrate Valentine's Day with a Valentine's Day Cookie Decorating Kit, courtesy of Calistoga's Parks & Recreation Department. Kits include cookies freshly baked by Bella Bakery, frosting, and sweet decorations. Registration opens Tuesday, Jan. 19 and closes Friday, Feb. 5. Register online at cityofcalistoga.perfectmind.com or call 707-942-2838. The kits are free to Calistoga residents and $10 for nonresidents.
Cookies and kits will be available for a drive-thru pick-up from 3:30 - 5:30 p.m., Feb. 12 at the Calistoga Community Pool .
One of a small collection of Valentine's cards addressed to Jack McCullough of Deseronto, Ontario, sent in the 1940s. This card depicts a squirrel in a blue dress and yellow hat, with the words "Roses are red, Violets are blue, I'm a nice squirrel and nuts to you" and was sent by 'Joyce'.
"To My Valentine. Fresh flowers and a little line, To greet my dearest Valentine." Chromolithograph postcard by International Art Publishing Company, ca. 1910. From the Collection of the Missouri History Museum Photographs and Prints Collections.
One of a small collection of Valentine's cards addressed to Jack McCullough, of Deseronto, Ontario, sent in the 1940s. This card depicts an ear of corn with a squash fruit and the words "Let me whisper in your EAR MY VALENTINE". It was sent by Dorothy Sexsmith.
"There is a lock upon my Heart and You have the Key." Chromolithograph postcard by Stecher Litho Company, ca. 1910. From the Collection of the Missouri History Museum Photographs and Prints Collections.
"You cannot be my Valentine Because I have another - The only thing that I can do Is let you be my Brother." Color halftone postcard by Whitney Made, ca. 1915. From the Collection of the Missouri History Museum Photographs and Prints Collections.
"Resolved! That You Have Just Simply Got to Be My Valentine" [Buster Brown and his bulldog, Tige]. Lithograph by Richard Fenton Outcault, 1903. From the Collection of the Missouri Historical Society, Photographs and Prints: Greeting Cards.
A Valentine greeting card depicting Cupids circa 1900.
A Valentine's Day card dating from 1912 from the Collection of the National Library of Norway.
"To My Sweet Valentine." Chromolithograph postcard, 1910s. From the Collection of the Missouri History Museum Photographs and Prints Collections.
"To My Valentine. 'Tis a lemon that I hand to you and bid you now 'skidoo,' Because I love another - there is no chance for you!" Chromolithograph postcard by Raphael Tuck and Sons, ca. 1909. From the Collection of the Missouri History Museum Photographs and Prints Collections
A small, pop-up Valentine Card with cupid holding a heart, dating from the 1920s.
"To My Sweetheart. Heart-tee Valentine Greetings." Chromolithograph postcard by J. Johnson, ca. 1915. From the Collection of the Missouri History Museum Photographs and Prints Collections. Postcards.
A Valentine's Day card dating from 1912 from the Collection of the National Library of Norway.
