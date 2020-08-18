You have permission to edit this article.
Free yoga in Pioneer Park offered on Mondays

Yoga in the Park

Last year, Calistoga Fit will host yoga in Pioneer Park, as seen here. The classes will again be offered this year, but with social distancing.

The Calistoga Chamber of Commerce is happy to sponsor free community yoga in Pioneer Park with Jordan, from Calistoga Fit, on Mondays from 6-7 p.m.

Move through traditional yoga poses with fun and motivating music. The one hour of fun, suitable for all levels. Adults only, social distancing will be practiced.  

Registration opens at 6 p.m. the Tuesday before Monday’s class through Calistoga Parks & Recreation at https://cityofcalistoga.perfectmind.com/. Classes are free but advance registration is required. Weather permitting, the outdoor classes will run through Oct. 26.

