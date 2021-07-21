Fuentes returns to Calistoga for Flamenco performance July 30

The Calistoga Art Center presents Savannah Fuentes, Flores de Verano, Flamenco en Vivo Calistoga, on Friday, July 30.
Fuentes, Flamenco dancer, and producer, is one of the only touring artists in the Pacific Northwest region with deep connections to Flamenco culture. She has independently produced and danced in more than 300 performances and workshops featuring internationally recognized Spanish Flamenco artists, including Diego Amador jr, Carlos de Jacoba, Saray Munoz, and Jesus Montoya.
The performance is from 8 to 9:30 p.m., tickets are $12-$55 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.com. The Calistoga Art Center is located at 1435 N. Oak Street.
Fuentes was born in Seattle to parents of Puerto Rican and Irish ancestry. Her fascination with Flamenco dance (baile) and singing (cante) came to her in early childhood, fueled by watching a Flamenco performance on television “ … and although I was just a child, I felt an immediate connection to the art form.”
Fuentes considers Flamenco a lifelong study, an artistic journey she began in her late teens that continues to this day. She has studied with many notable Flamenco artists including Guadiana, Joaquin Grilo, Eva Yerbabuena, El Farru, and Isabel Bayon. Fuentes attributes her formation as an artist to her most significant mentor, Maestra Sara de Luis.
Accompanied by her notable guest artists, Fuentes tours the West annually, bringing delighted audiences authentic, passionate Flamenco performance art. She regularly tours throughout Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Utah, Montana, Idaho, Colorado, and Arizona — often performing for communities that would otherwise be unable to enjoy this unique art form.
Diego Amador Jr., a Flamenco singer, guitarist, was born in Seville into a family considered “Flamenco royalty.” His father is the celebrated Flamenco pianist Diego Amador and his uncles Rafael and Raimundo Amador were the founders of the popular Flamenco band “Pata Negra.”
From a very young age, Diego Amador Jr. began performing and touring with some of Spain’s top Flamenco artists, including Remedios Amaya, La Susi, Lole Montoya, Farruquito, and Joaquin Cortes. Diego Amador Jr. is also an accomplished Flamenco percussionist, and pianist as well. He released his first album as a singer/songwriter, Presente en el Tiempo, on June 20.