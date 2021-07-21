Fuentes returns to Calistoga for Flamenco performance July 30

The Calistoga Art Center presents Savannah Fuentes, Flores de Verano, Flamenco en Vivo Calistoga, on Friday, July 30.

Fuentes, Flamenco dancer, and producer, is one of the only touring artists in the Pacific Northwest region with deep connections to Flamenco culture. She has independently produced and danced in more than 300 performances and workshops featuring internationally recognized Spanish Flamenco artists, including Diego Amador jr, Carlos de Jacoba, Saray Munoz, and Jesus Montoya.

The performance is from 8 to 9:30 p.m., tickets are $12-$55 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.com. The Calistoga Art Center is located at 1435 N. Oak Street.

Fuentes was born in Seattle to parents of Puerto Rican and Irish ancestry. Her fascination with Flamenco dance (baile) and singing (cante) came to her in early childhood, fueled by watching a Flamenco performance on television “ … and although I was just a child, I felt an immediate connection to the art form.”