There will be a benefit for Aureole Horse Rescue Ranch at 5 p.m., Monday, April 29, at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena. Tickets are $25 and includes the new movie "The Mustang," bites from Trinchero Winery, and a glass of wine from Maldonado Winery. Tickets at CameoCinema.com.

Many of the animals at the Calistoga ranch have been saved from a one-way trip to the slaughterhouse. 

The nonprofit ranch is run by founder and executive Anne Houghton, who does most of the care of the horses and pays as much as $500 or $600 for the horses at auction.

