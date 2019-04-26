In celebration of its 25th anniversary of chamber music festivals, Music in the Vineyards is introducing Gardens in the Vineyards; a guided presentation of four gardens in the Napa Valley.
The event begins at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 17, when roses are in full bloom and the summer is just beginning.
The experience begins at Robert Mondavi Winery where patrons will board mini-coaches with sparkling wine and enjoy a private tour of four gardens in the Napa Valley.
Each garden will be presented by the homeowner or landscape architect, allowing visitors an insider’s view of the gardens.
On the tour is a traditional English-style and edible garden; a green and white garden; a garden with bountiful roses at their peak, and a succulent oasis inspired by The Ruth Bancroft Garden.
The tour is an opportunity to gather inspiration for your own garden or to simply enjoy at the beauty of these spaces, which have all been featured at one time in a private tour of the nationally renowned Garden Conservancy.
Following the garden tours, guests will return to Mondavi for a twilight reception and a silent auction featuring botanical items and experiences inspired by Gardens in the Vineyards. Premium auction lots include a private lunch for eight at the home of Molly Chappellet, and a guided “Plants of the World” tour of Berkeley Botanical Garden followed by a behind-the-scenes tour of the Berkeley City Club with lunch at Julia’s Restaurant.
The evening concludes with a gourmet, wine-paired dinner by Mondavi’s in-house chef Jeff Mosher, who prepares fresh cuisine using local ingredients, many from the winery’s edible gardens.
“This is a celebratory year for our festival, and we’ve evolved to a point where we can be creative with our programs, much like this premier garden tour,” said Executive Director Evie Ayers.
She attributes the longevity of the organization to a variety of factors, including its winery (venue) partners who now view the festival as a permanent part of their support of the arts community in the Napa Valley.
“We continue to develop creatively without losing sight of our unique intimacy and genuine connection with our patrons,” she said. “Because of this, I look forward to seeing how we will evolve in another 25 years.”
This year’s celebratory Gardens in the Vineyards will take place in lieu of a 2019 Kitchens in the Vineyards, and much like the organization’s popular Preview Party, is expected to sell out quickly. Tickets cost $275 and can be purchased online, by phone, or by mail.
The Music in the Vineyards 25th annual chamber music festival will run this summer from July 31 through Aug. 25, featuring world-renowned artists performing new and classic chamber music repertoire in winery settings, with complimentary wine tasting at intermission. Proceeds from Gardens in the Vineyards will benefit the festival’s performance costs and community outreach programs.
For more information on Gardens in the Vineyards or Music in the Vineyards, visit www.musicinthevineyards.org or call 707-258-5559.