Get into the swim of things at the Calistoga Community Pool

Staying fit during pandemic shut-downs has been a challenge, especially for those who can’t or don’t like to run or partake in other high-impact workouts. But swimming, along with water aerobics, provides both cardiovascular and strength benefits, and Calistoga Community Pool at 1745 Washington St. is open and offers lap swimming and water aerobics, albeit with some COVID-19 constraints.
In the past, the pool didn’t open until mid-April, but according to Calistoga Parks and Recreation director Rachel Melick, when she approached the Calistoga City Council in February about opening early, the city provided the necessary funds.
“Swimming and aqua aerobics are two of the safest activities to do during COVID, especially for seniors,” Melick said. “The water is chlorinated, and we limit how many participants we can have in the pool at once. Our schedule is very light right now, but as restrictions ease and the weather gets warmer, we should be able to ramp up a bit more.”
Right now, only one swimmer at a time can use a lap swim lane, and the number of water aerobics participants is limited so that exercisers can stay a safe distance from one another in the pool.
In order to use the community pool, you need to create an online account and make a reservation via https://cityofcalistoga.perfectmind.com/. On the website members and non-members can sign up for lap swim lanes as well as classes. Drop-ins are welcome and can pay per class, but Calistoga residents can sign up for a free season pass with proof of ID. The pool staff, including life guards, is almost complete comprised of Calistoga high school students.
“I think this is the perfect job for a high school student,” said Melick. “They learn a lot of valuable life skills like CPR, and they need to be very responsible. My first job was as a lifeguard, and I loved it. Plus, I made lifelong friends.” Melick added that right now the pool is fully staffed, but that throughout the spring and summer she is always hiring and training more lifeguards.
In addition to providing the community with a place to be active and foster wellness, those who frequent the pool also have the chance to socialize, something so important during a time when many have felt isolated at home. Some pool users have been meeting there for years to chat before and after swimming, and even with social distancing in place, swimmers are wont to chat while waiting in line before a class and after a swim.
Calistoga resident Mary Sherman swims laps at the community pool on a regular basis. “I honestly feel so blessed that the pool is open,” she said. “It’s such a great asset to the community, and I commend the city of Calistoga for being concerned about the health and wellbeing of its inhabitants. And the spacing procedures put in place during the pandemic make me feel completely safe and comfortable when I swim.”
Avid aqua-aerobics class participant Jean DeLucca adds, “I’ve always been a water girl, and working out with a gaggle of friendly women in a big, beautiful pool surrounded by giant oaks with a great instructor and rockin’ music is an amazing way to start the day.”
Parks and Rec teams up with staff from Calistoga Fit, the city’s most popular gym, to lead adult classes in the pool and on land. “Youth sports are back, too,” said Melick, “and we’ll be adding more classes like yoga, which is currently available on Zoom but may transition to Pioneer Park as spring progresses.”
