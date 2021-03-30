Get into the swim of things at the Calistoga Community Pool

Staying fit during pandemic shut-downs has been a challenge, especially for those who can’t or don’t like to run or partake in other high-impact workouts. But swimming, along with water aerobics, provides both cardiovascular and strength benefits, and Calistoga Community Pool at 1745 Washington St. is open and offers lap swimming and water aerobics, albeit with some COVID-19 constraints.

In the past, the pool didn’t open until mid-April, but according to Calistoga Parks and Recreation director Rachel Melick, when she approached the Calistoga City Council in February about opening early, the city provided the necessary funds.

“Swimming and aqua aerobics are two of the safest activities to do during COVID, especially for seniors,” Melick said. “The water is chlorinated, and we limit how many participants we can have in the pool at once. Our schedule is very light right now, but as restrictions ease and the weather gets warmer, we should be able to ramp up a bit more.”

Right now, only one swimmer at a time can use a lap swim lane, and the number of water aerobics participants is limited so that exercisers can stay a safe distance from one another in the pool.