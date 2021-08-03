Glass Half Full: Larkmead Vineyard adapts to heat, drought, smoke

Charbono in particular is already a familiar face in Calistoga, where there are believed to be more acres planted to the varietal than anywhere else in California — at last report it stood at about 45 acres of the statewide total of about 76. It’s a friendly-drinking varietal that some like to pair with pizza and pasta, so popular there once was a Charbono society dedicated to the grape.

Larkmead’s story — besides making great drink-now-or-age-it-wine — Petroski said, has been about being good stewards of the land and the environment. “Every single aspect” has a climatic story attached to it, he said.

They’ve chosen bottles with less weight, shortened the foils, and planted cork trees, and any number of other things such as added solar and planted pollinator gardens, to be environmentally friendly, for example.

The research vineyard is a 21-year project, three pieces in “seven-year chunks,” he said, that will place Larkmead “way ahead of the curve” in terms of dealing with climate change. But in the meantime, Larkmead continues to make impressive wines on a property located about mid-way between the downtowns of Calistoga and St. Helena on Larkmead Lane, between Highway 29 and Silverado Trail.