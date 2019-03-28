This week’s kudos go to all the patient and courteous Calistoga drivers, those who wait at the elementary school’s busy crossing areas as children walk to and from school each day.
During these times of the day drivers often have to wait several minutes as crossing guards on Berry Street stop traffic to guide students across the street to safety.
Milaflor Castro mans the corners at Berry and Cedar Streets, and Daniel Sund is responsible for the corners at Berry and Washington Streets. They say that most drivers comply, but every now and then an impatient driver speeds through.
“It’s about two out of every hundred. Their minds are on other things,” said Sund.
But the majority of the time, things flow smoothly. Parents and older siblings escort the kids to school in the morning and retrieve them in the afternoon while navigating the busy intersections with Castro and Sund’s assistance.
“I love it when the plan comes together,” Sund said, quoting actor George Peppard from the 1980’s TV show “The A-Team,” which also starred Mr. T.
