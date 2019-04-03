The bus stop across the street from Cal Mart seems be a place where people feel free to leave things behind. Often it’s trash, but recently, a large dog carrier was abandoned (one can only wonder about the story there). And on Tuesday, one of the ubiquitous resort cruisers joined the mix.
Tourists are often seen cruising around town on the bicycles, provided by the various resorts, and not all of them make it back. Residents, and police officers find them abandoned in any number of places. One was found at the fairgrounds a few weeks ago, back by the Speedway.
Aside from their many other important duties, the police department makes it a point to see the bikes are returned.
“We get hundreds of calls a year from people who find the bikes,” said Police Chief Mitch Celaya.
The police department calls and notifies the resorts about the bike, or if someone returns it to the department, holds it until they come and get it.
The bikes are too big to put in the department’s SUV, Celaya said.
Despite the ongoing annoyance, our town could have bigger problems.
“Other police departments are envious of the problems we have,” he said.
Still no word on how the dog crate got there, however.
